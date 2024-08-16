Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 205 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $55,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,119.52. 263,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,573. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,062.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,058.91.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

