Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 625 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. 1,278,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

