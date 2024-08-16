Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
LUCD has been the topic of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance
Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
