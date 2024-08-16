MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.11.

MacroGenics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 388,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,843. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $202.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

