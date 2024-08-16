Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

MSGS stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,161. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $164.79 and a 52 week high of $213.26. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.71 and a 200 day moving average of $188.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

