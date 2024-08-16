Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.27. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 200.0% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,048,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 82,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,044,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

