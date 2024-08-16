MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of MNSBP opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

