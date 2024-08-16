Mantle (MNT) Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $124.60 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mantle has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,326,441,710.783141 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.58841347 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $119,733,058.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

