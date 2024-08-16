Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $12.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

