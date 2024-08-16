Martin Robert Ferron Buys 7,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 7,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.70 per share, with a total value of C$165,900.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 12,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.81 per share, with a total value of C$99,050.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$138,400.00.

Shares of NOA opened at C$25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.06. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

