Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Down 8.6 %

MTNB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 2,078,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,358. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.70. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

