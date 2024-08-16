Maurice Hebert Sells 393 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.96 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.24.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.