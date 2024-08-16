Mayar Capital Ltd. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mayar Capital Ltd. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,777 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 13.9% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,567,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,396,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.