Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 146.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 90,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 679,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 406,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,536,176. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.