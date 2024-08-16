Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 66.1% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 51,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.0% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,504 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.71. 3,292,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,396,109. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

