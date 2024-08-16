Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,804 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Home Depot stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.07. 3,500,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.16. The company has a market capitalization of $357.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

