Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE MDP opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.53.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.96 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medexus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1653386 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

