Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $19.00 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.00 million and $802,658.55 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

