Metro Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Metro stock traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$83.60. 28,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,126. Metro has a 1-year low of C$65.43 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock has a market cap of C$18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$84.25.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

