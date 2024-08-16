Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.90. Approximately 2,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 99,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $530.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,936,125.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,936,125.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,513.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading

