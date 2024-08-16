Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.7% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $11.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $474.42. The company had a trading volume of 37,745,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,047,605. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.02. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

