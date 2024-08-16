Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.75 at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.02.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,963. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$623.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

