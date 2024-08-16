Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

MITK opened at $8.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $406.61 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.09. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 238,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 94,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 413,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

