MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 958,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MMTec

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MMTec stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 204,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.24% of MMTec as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MMTec alerts:

MMTec Stock Performance

MTC remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Thursday. 541,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MMTec has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.