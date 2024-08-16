Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Moderna were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

MRNA traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.62. 3,964,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,394. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,671,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $2,363,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,981,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,292,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at $212,671,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,238 shares of company stock valued at $51,819,454. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

