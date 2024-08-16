Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $88.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.07.

Moderna Stock Up 0.3 %

MRNA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,740. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,238 shares of company stock valued at $51,819,454. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

