monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $265.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.63.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.65. 58,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.62. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 686.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. Analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in monday.com by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

