Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.91. 685,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.