Montecito Bank & Trust Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.60. 659,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.38. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

