Montecito Bank & Trust Has $595,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,999 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 136.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 198.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 1,368,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,942. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

