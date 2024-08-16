Montecito Bank & Trust Has $647,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.31. 1,062,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

