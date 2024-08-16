Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.2% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,629.27. 64,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,176. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,814.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3,685.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

