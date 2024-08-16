Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 607 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Masco were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Masco by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Trading Down 0.6 %

MAS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 385,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

