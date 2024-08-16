Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 276 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $126.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,938. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $129.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

