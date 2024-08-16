Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,951,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,864,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

