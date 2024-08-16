Moonbeam Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $133.58 million and $3.69 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00034627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,132,424,032 coins and its circulating supply is 893,438,066 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

