Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Mr Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of MRPLY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 9,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Mr Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Mr Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. Mr Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

