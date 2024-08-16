MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Up 20%

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 128,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 154,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.55.
About MTB Metals
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
