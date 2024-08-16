Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:MWA opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In related news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $1,993,568.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,630,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,087 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

