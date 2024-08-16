Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,650 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Transocean by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 48,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 0.4% during the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 1,014,269 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,214,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,982,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

