Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,819. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

