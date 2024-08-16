Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,561. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 911.11%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

