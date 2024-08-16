Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $172.75. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.