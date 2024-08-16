National Bank Financial Weighs in on Mattr Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:MAT)

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mattr in a research report issued on Sunday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$224.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.00 million.
