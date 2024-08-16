National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,198,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,885,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.