Nebulas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,484.79 (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $554,879.31 and approximately $1,484.79 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 81,762,994 coins and its circulating supply is 65,393,205 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.

NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.

Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:

1\. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;

2\. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

