Needham & Company LLC Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $6.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.22.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

TSHA stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $428.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,616 shares in the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.