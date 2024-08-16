Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 514,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,086,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Neogen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neogen

Neogen Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,679.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 246,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.