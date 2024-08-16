NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $130.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $130.82 on Monday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 254.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after buying an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NetApp by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after buying an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.