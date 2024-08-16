Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 74,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,921. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.21.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
